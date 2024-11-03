Fantasy Football
Drake London headshot

Drake London Injury: Ruled out of Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

London (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Late in the first quarter, London visited the sideline tent and eventually was deemed questionable to return. While he tested out his hip on the stationary bike in the meantime, he was deemed unable to reenter the contest at halftime. London will end Week 9 with two catches (on two targets) for 27 yards.

Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
