Drake London Injury: Stays limited Thursday

London (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London continues to operate with practice restrictions due to the hamstring issue that forced him out in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win versus the Giants. He relayed to Raimondi on Thursday that he's fine, and the injury shouldn't be a concern Sunday at Washington. Having said that, London may still head into the weekend with a designation for that contest, which will be revealed on Friday's injury report.