Drake London headshot

Drake London Injury: Viewed as day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Speaking Monday, coach Raheem Morris said London (hip) is considered day-to-day, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Morris added that it's a pain tolerance issue for London after he suffered the hip pointer after catching a touchdown early in the Falcons' win over the Cowboys on Sunday. London finished with two catches for 27 yards and the score on his two targets in roughly one quarter of action. London's practice reps will likely be managed ahead of next Sunday's date with the Saints.

Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
