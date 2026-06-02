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Drake London News: Inks extension with Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 3:33pm

London has agreed to a four-year extension with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, London's new deal is a four-year $141 million pact worth up to $150 million, that includes $100 million guaranteed. The 2022 first-rounder, who is coming off a 2025 campaign during which he recorded a 68-919-7 receiving line across 12 contests, is thus destined to lead the Falcons WR corps for the foreseeable future. Looking ahead, the 24 year-old will continue to see plenty of volume in a pass-catching corps that also includes fellow WRs Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch, as well as TE Kyle Pitts. However, at this stage it remains to seen who ends up throwing them the ball come Week 1, with Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa slated to compete for Atlanta's top QB job.

Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
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