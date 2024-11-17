Drake London News: Just three catches in blowout loss

London caught three of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

London finished as the team leader in receiving yards in the blowout loss, but he has now been kept out of the end zone in consecutive games for the first time this season. He heads into the Week 12 bye with 710 receiving yards, which is one yard shy of the team-leading total held by Darnell Mooney, who exited in the third quarter of Sunday's loss due to a hamstring injury. London will look to end his brief touchdown drought when the Falcons return to action in Week 13 against the Chargers.