Drake London News: Will play vs. Saints

London (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he "felt good" about London's chances of playing in Week 10, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday afternoon that the wideout was expected to suit up despite his questionable designation, so this doesn't come as a major surprise. With Marshon Lattimore traded to Washington this week, the Saints' secondary will be without one of its top players over the last decade. London has topped 100 receiving yards in only one game this season, but he has six touchdowns through nine appearances.