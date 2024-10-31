Fantasy Football
Drake Maye Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Maye (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back limited sessions set the stage for what Maye is able to do at practice Friday to loom large in terms of his chances of facing the Titans on Sunday. If the QB is unable to progress fully through the NFL's concussion protocol before then, however, Jacoby Brissett would be in line to draw the start against Tennessee.

Drake Maye
New England Patriots
