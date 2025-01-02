Drake Maye Injury: Another limited practice

Maye (right hand) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt indicated Thursday that Maye is in line to start Sunday's game against the Bills, who are locked into the No. 2 AFC playoff seed, but the QB may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 18 injury designation. In any case, while Maye appears on track to close out the regular season in the starting lineup, it remains plausible that 2024 sixth-rounder Joe Milton could enter Sunday's contest at some point, either by design or as a product of game flow.