Drake Maye Injury: Done for day with concussion

Maye was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Maye appeared to suffer the head injury when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit during a scramble on the Patriots' third possession. Though he stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive, he gave way to backup Jacoby Brissett on the Patriots' next possession while he headed to the locker room for a concussion test. Brissett will now direct the New England offense for the rest of the day, while Joe Milton -- who is inactive as the emergency third quarterback -- will be the next man up for reps if Brissett is forced to leave the game early. Maye completed three of six pass attempts for 23 yards and carried three times for 46 yards and a touchdown prior to his departure.