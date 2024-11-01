Drake Maye Injury: Limited again, may still play Sunday

Head coach Jerod Mayo said that Maye (concussion) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, but the Patriots haven't yet ruled the quarterback out from playing in Sunday's game against the Titans, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Mayo added that Maye remains in the concussion protocol, after the rookie quarterback suffered the head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit during this past Sunday's win over the Jets. Though Maye was cleared to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, he has yet to increase his activity in the two days that have followed. The Patriots are likely to list Maye as questionable or doubtful for the Week 9 contest when they release their final injury report later Friday, and though Mayo is leaving the door open for the 22-year-old to play Sunday, Jacoby Brissett is probably trending toward starting against the Titans at this point in the week.