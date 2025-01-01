Drake Maye Injury: Limited by hand issue

Maye (right hand) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN previously relayed via head coach Jerod Mayo that the Patriots (who would secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss to Buffalo) planned to play all of their healthy starters in Sunday's regular season finale against the Bills. With regard to Maye specifically, Mayo noted Wednesday "Drake is our starting quarterback. If he's healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, then he'll play." However, now that Maye is on New England's Week 18 injury report, his status will be worth monitoring in the coming days.