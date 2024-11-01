Drake Maye Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Maye (concussion) officially is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Maye was able to handle limited work in all three practices during Week 9 prep, giving him a chance to miss no time as a result of the concussion he sustained this past Sunday against the Jets. Having said that, he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up this weekend. At the latest, Maye's status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Jacoby Brissett is on hand to start if Maye doesn't pass through the protocol for head injuries.