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Drake Maye News: Gets night off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Maye did not play in the Patriots' 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts on Thursday.

As expected, the star quarterback got the night off for the exhibition opener while Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton split snaps under center. Maye's next chance to build chemistry with new wideouts A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs will come next Saturday against Brown's former team, the Eagles.

Drake Maye
New England Patriots
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