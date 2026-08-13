Drake Maye News: Gets night off Thursday
Maye did not play in the Patriots' 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts on Thursday.
As expected, the star quarterback got the night off for the exhibition opener while Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton split snaps under center. Maye's next chance to build chemistry with new wideouts A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs will come next Saturday against Brown's former team, the Eagles.
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