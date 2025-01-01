Drake Maye News: In line to start Sunday

Maye is expected to start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Per Reiss, the 3-13 Patriots -- who would secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss to Buffalo -- plan to play all their healthy starters in Week 18. With that in mind, head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday, "Drake is our starting quarterback. If he's healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, then he'll play. He's a competitor, he wants to play and he's still developing. He'll be ready to go." While it looks like Maye will draw the start versus the Bills, who are locked into the AFC's No. 2 seed, it's still possible that New England could elect to give 2024 sixth-rounder Joe Milton some playing time at some point during Sunday's contest.