Drake Maye News: Mixed results in loss
Maye completed 19 of 23 pass attempts for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing four times for 14 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Maye scored a pair of garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help pad his fantasy score, but the rookie couldn't avoid throwing an interception for the sixth week in a row. The North Carolina product now owns a poor 1.3 TD/INT ratio through nine starts as a rookie. Maye could see a bump in projections in a road tilt against the Bills, assuming the Patriots fall behind big early and the weather is tolerable in Buffalo. That said, his value is limited to two-QB formats in Week 16.
