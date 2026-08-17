Drake Maye News: Sharp at Monday's practice session
Maye completed every pass during the first two periods of practice Monday, including a deep ball to AJ Brown, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com
The star quarterback is building chemistry with his new targets, Brown and Romeo Doubs. Maye hit Brown on a deep shot and had multiple completions to Doubs, according to Kyles. After a standout second season, Maye is looking to continue his ascent with the help of some new star power out wide.
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