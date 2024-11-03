Drake Maye News: Solid numbers despite miscues

Maye completed 29 of 41 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans. He added eight rushes for 95 yards and lost a fumble.

Maye played his part in a sloppy game, losing a fumble that gave the Titans a short field to record the go-ahead touchdown and also throwing the game-clinching pick. On the other hand, he also continued to flash moments of brilliance, highlighted by a five-yard touchdown pass to tie the game as time expired, during which he evaded pressure for several seconds and made the throw as he was being taken to the ground. The majority of his other playmaking came with his legs by tallying long scrambles of 26 and 22 yards. Maye's performance remains inconsistent, but he has shown the ability to lead New England's offense effectively and has been a strong fantasy contributor in the first three starts of his career.