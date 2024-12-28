Drake Maye News: Struggles against tough defense
Maye completed 12 of 22 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown against the Chargers on Saturday.
Maye briefly left the game in the first quarter for a concussion evaluation, but the team doctors evidently concluded Maye was fine. The problem is that the Chargers defense dominated anyway, rarely giving the Patriots breathing room outside of a 36-yard touchdown strike to DeMario Douglas on a free play. Given the conditions, Maye was promising overall, even though the game was a bleak one for the Patriots. They'll attempt to regain their dignity against the Bills in Week 18.
