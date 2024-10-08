Drake Maye News: Taking over as starter

The Patriots are planning to have Maye start Sunday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While New England has yet to officially confirm that Maye will replace Jacoby Brissett as the team's starting quarterback, expect head coach Jerod Mayo to announce the change when he meets with the media ahead of the team's first Week 6 practice Wednesday. The decision to turn to Maye -- the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft -- isn't a major surprise, as the Patriots had struggled to a 1-4 start while Brissett directed an offense that averaged 250.8 yards and 12.4 points per game over the first five weeks, both of which are the second-worst marks in the NFL. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Maye boasts an ideal frame for a quarterback and is blessed with a strong arm and good mobility, but his fantasy upside could be limited in 2024 due to the Patriots' shaky offensive line and a dearth of high-quality pass-catching threats.