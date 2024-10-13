Drake Maye News: Three TDs, three TOs in first start

Maye completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans. He added five rushing attempts for 38 yards and lost a fumble.

After leading the offense to a 3-and-out on the first drive of his first NFL start, Maye was picked off on the next possession. He struggled early but finally produced New England's first points of the game with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte in the final minute of the first half. That play didn't create any momentum, as Maye lost a fumble on the second play of the second half. He later threw touchdown passes of six yards to Hunter Henry and 35 yards to DeMario Douglas as the Patriots unsuccessfully tried to climb out of a 27-7 hole, sandwiching another interception between those two scores. Maye has yet to prove he can find success while a game is still within reach, but a Week 7 London matchup against a Jaguars secondary that just allowed four touchdown passes to fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is as good an opportunity as any for Maye to prove himself.