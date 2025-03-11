Fantasy Football
Drake Stoops News: Suspended two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Stoops has been suspended the first two games of the 2025 regular season for violating the NFL's policy regarding performance enhancing substances, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stoops will have to miss the first two games of 2025, but he can still participate in training camp and preseason contests without restrictions. This development could negatively impact his odds of earning a reserve spot on the 53-man roster, though. He spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Rams' practice squad and wasn't elevated for a single game.

Drake Stoops
Los Angeles Rams
