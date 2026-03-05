Drake Thomas News: Inks two-year deal

Thomas signed a two-year, $8-million contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The starting inside linebacker has a chance to make $9 million in total, per Rapoport. Thomas took over a starting role early in the 2025 season for Tyrice Knight and broke out, recording 96 tackles (47 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and eight pass breakups, including an interception, and then 18 tackles (seven solo) in three playoff games. He appears to have earned a starting role for 2026 as well.