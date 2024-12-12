Dre Greenlaw Injury: Activated, but still questionable

The 49ers have activated Greenlaw (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list, but he remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.

After opening Week 15 prep with back-to-back limited listings, Greenlaw finally logged a full practice Wednesday, indicating he should be able to handle a decent role in Thursday's contest. First, though, he'll have to avoid being included on the 49ers' list of inactives. Greenlaw is coming off two consecutive campaigns with 100-tackle tallies, but he also tore his left Achilles while attempting to run back on the field during Super Bowl LVIII back in February, so it'd be understandable if San Francisco eases him back in.