Dre Greenlaw Injury: Could resume practicing this week

Greenlaw (Achilles) could be designated for return from injured reserve and resume practicing this week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Greenlaw is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn left Achilles' tendon that he suffered in February during the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs. General manager John Lynch said Monday that Greenlaw will need to practice for a few weeks before being added back to the 53-man roster, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. While Greenlaw won't be guaranteed to be ready for game action whenever his 21-day evaluation window comes to an end, it's a good sign that the veteran linebacker is ready to take the next step in his recovery program.