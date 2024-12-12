Fantasy Football
Dre Greenlaw headshot

Dre Greenlaw Injury: Dealing with leg tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 9:11pm

Greenlaw did not play for most of the second half of Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams due to Achilles and knee tightness, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Greenlaw was making his season debut after recovering from a torn Achilles, so the nature of the injury is a concern. However, the team reported that he did not suffer another tear, instead saying that he was suffering primarily from fatigue and tightness in both his Achilles and knee.

Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
