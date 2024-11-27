Dre Greenlaw Injury: Designated to return
Greenlaw (Achilles) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
The 27-year-old linebacker has yet to play this season after tearing his Achilles in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs. However, he returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and now has 21 days to be activated to the 49ers' active roster before reverting to IR. Greenlaw has a chance to play in the Week 13 matchup against the Bills if he's added to San Francisco's active roster before Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now