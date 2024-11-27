Dre Greenlaw Injury: Designated to return

Greenlaw (Achilles) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old linebacker has yet to play this season after tearing his Achilles in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs. However, he returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and now has 21 days to be activated to the 49ers' active roster before reverting to IR. Greenlaw has a chance to play in the Week 13 matchup against the Bills if he's added to San Francisco's active roster before Sunday.