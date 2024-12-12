Dre Greenlaw Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Greenlaw (Achilles) is expected to be activated from the reserve/PUP list on Thursday and suit up for San Francisco's home matchup against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw is expected to make his 2024 debut on Thursday Night Football, but the Giants will first have to officially activate him to the 53-man roster. The veteran linebacker was designated to resume practicing Nov. 27 and managed to resume full participation levels Wednesday. Greenlaw is working his way back from a left Achilles tear sustained in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs.