Dre Greenlaw Injury: Limited practice Wednesday
Greenlaw (Achilles) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday.
Greenlaw continued his stretch of limited practices Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve last week. The linebacker has yet to play in 2024 after suffering a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl in February. The linebacker still has nearly two weeks to be added to the active roster if the team intends on having him play this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now