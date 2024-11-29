Dre Greenlaw Injury: Not ready to debut in Week 13

Greenlaw (Achilles) has been ruled out to face the Bills on Sunday, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII against Kansas City and has been on the PUP list throughout the season. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices this week, but the 49ers aren't ready to activate him yet. Greenlaw's next chance to make his season debut will come Sunday, Dec. 8 versus Chicago.