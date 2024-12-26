Dre Greenlaw Injury: Officially done for 2024

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Greenlaw (calf) will sit out the 49ers' final two games of the season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Greenlaw spent most of the 2024 campaign on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon that he suffered during the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs in February. He was activated for the 49ers' Week 15 game against the Rams, but he missed a portion of that game with leg tightness, then sustained a right calf injury in the first quarter of last week's loss to the Dolphins. With the 49ers eliminated from playoff contention, Greenlaw won't be rushed back to the field as the season winds down. The 27-year-old linebacker will enter the offseason as a free agent.