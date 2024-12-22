Dre Greenlaw Injury: Out for rest of game

Greenlaw (calf) is out for the rest of Sunday's outing against the Dolphins, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the first quarter of Sunday's road game but not before logging one assisted tackle. The starting linebacker's next chance to see the field will be next Monday's Week 17 contest versus Detroit. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles or Jalen Graham will likely now have elevated playing time for the rest of the matchup.