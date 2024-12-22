Fantasy Football
Dre Greenlaw headshot

Dre Greenlaw Injury: Out for rest of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 3:28pm

Greenlaw (calf) is out for the rest of Sunday's outing against the Dolphins, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the first quarter of Sunday's road game but not before logging one assisted tackle. The starting linebacker's next chance to see the field will be next Monday's Week 17 contest versus Detroit. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles or Jalen Graham will likely now have elevated playing time for the rest of the matchup.

Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
