Dre Greenlaw Injury: Picks up quadriceps injury

Greenlaw suffered a quadriceps strain while training, which is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Greenlaw signed with the Broncos in the offseason after spending the first six seasons of his career with the 49ers. The linebacker made his return to the field in Week 15 of the 2024 campaign after suffering a torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII versus the Chiefs in February of 2024. It's unclear if the quadriceps injury will cause him to miss Denver's OTAs beginning May 27.