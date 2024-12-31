Fantasy Football
Dre Greenlaw headshot

Dre Greenlaw Injury: Placed on injured reserve Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The 49ers moved Greenlaw (calf) to IR on Tuesday.

This move had been in the cards since head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Greenlaw wouldn't play again this year. The veteran linebacker returned Week 15 after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl last year, but he emerged from that game with soreness, then suited up Week 16 against Miami and hurt his calf. Greenlaw finishes the campaign with nine tackles (six solo) on 34 defensive snaps. He'll be a free agent in the offseason.

Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
