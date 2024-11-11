Dre Greenlaw Injury: Will remain on PUP list

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he "doesn't expect" to open the 21-day practice window for Greenlaw (Achilles) this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw is working his way back from a torn left Achilles that he suffered in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss to Kansas City in February, which caused him to open the season on the reserve/PUP list. He's made progress through the injury, but not enough to have his 21-day window to return from IR open this week.