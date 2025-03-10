Dre Greenlaw News: Expected to sign with Denver

Greenlaw will sign with the Broncos when free agency officially opens Wednesday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

The linebacker agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Greenlaw played in just two games last year after tearing his Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs, returning Week 15 of 2024 and injuring his calf Week 16, though he's healthy again now. The 2019 fifth-round pick is still only 27, and he recorded over 100 tackles in both 2022 and 2023 with the 49ers.