Dre Greenlaw headshot

Dre Greenlaw News: Good to go against Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Greenlaw (Achilles/knee) is active for Sunday's game against Miami.

Greenlaw made his 2024 regular-season debut in Week 15 against the Rams and finished with eight tackles (three solo) while playing 30 snaps on defense. He was limited in practice all week due to lingering soreness in his Achilles and knee, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's contest and will start at linebacker alongside Fred Warner and Dee Winters.

Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
