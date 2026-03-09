Dre'Mont Jones News: Agrees to three-year deal with NE

Jones agreed to a three-year, $39.5 million contract with the Patriots on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' deal won't be official until the new league year begins Wednesday, but the parameters of the contract are in place and include $14.5 million in the first year. Jones had a rare 18-game regular season in 2025 due to a midseason trade from Tennessee to Baltimore, and he took advantage of the extra game to set a new career high with 7.0 sacks, surpassing his totals of 6.5 from the 2020 and 2022 regular seasons with Denver. He'll be a key piece of the pass rush in New England.