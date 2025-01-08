Dre'Mont Jones News: Drop in production in 2024

Jones finished the 2024 season with 28 tackles (14 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble across 15 games.

Jones saw his production dip in 2024, recording just 28 takedowns, his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2019. The linebacker operated as a depth option behind Boye Mafe this season and he'll likely do so again in 2025, his final year under contract with the Seahawks.