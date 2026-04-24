Drew Allar Injury: Joins Steelers in third round

The Steelers selected Allar (ankle) in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 76th overall.

Allar (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) is recovering from season-ending surgery undergone in November to address a broken left ankle. He threw for 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns and three INTs before being injured in 2025 and was inconsistent in that limited action. That said, Allar boasts experience as a three-year collegiate starter to go with prototypical size, and it's difficult to imagine a more intriguing landing spot for the 22-year-old signal-caller than Pittsburgh, where Aaron Rodgers' pending decision about playing the 2026 season looms large. Excepting Rodgers, who currently remains a free agent, the Steelers' quarterback room houses Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. In the event that Rodgers isn't Pittsburgh's starter in 2026, it would be intriguing to see a healthy Allar in a genuine competition. It remains to be seen whether Allar will be able to handle any amount of on-field work during the offseason program.