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Drew Allar News: Participating on first day of OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Allar (ankle) was the fourth quarterback through drills Monday on the first day of OTAs, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Recently signed veteran Aaron Rodgers took first-team reps, followed by Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and Allar. While Allar is starting at the bottom of the quarterback pecking order, it's nonetheless encouraging to see the rookie third-round pick on the field, which suggests that Allar has recovered from November surgery on a broken left ankle, which ended his final season at Penn State.

Drew Allar
Pittsburgh Steelers
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