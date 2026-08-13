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Drew Allar News: Produces three TDs in preseason win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Allar completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing yards and another TD on two carries in Thursday's 28-9 preseason win over the Packers.

The rookie third-round pick didn't see the field until late in the third quarter after Mason Rudolph and Will Howard had both gotten work under center, but Allar had the best night of any Steelers QB. Allar scored on a three-yard run to cap his first possession of the game before tossing a five-yard TD to Kaden Wetjen and a four-yard score to Riley Nowakowski in the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers is the unquestioned starter for Pittsburgh and Rudolph seems locked in as the top backup, but the team seems likely to keep both Howard and Allar on the roster rather than risk losing one of them to another team.

Drew Allar
Pittsburgh Steelers
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