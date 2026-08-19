Drew Allar News: Will play Friday
Allar is set to play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Allar will check into the game at an undetermined time after starter Will Howard finishes his reps. Allar and Howard are likely battling for a roster spot, with Allar's three-touchdown performance and 154.8 passer rating in last Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers being the standard Howard will likely need to match to keep up on the depth chart.
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