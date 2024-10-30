Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drew Dalman headshot

Drew Dalman Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Dalman (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dalman has missed the Falcons' last four games after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. However, his 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday and he could return to the field as soon as Week 9's matchup against the Cowboys. If Dalman is not activated to Atlanta's active roster in the next 21 days, he'll revert to IR.

Drew Dalman
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now