Drew Dalman Injury: Designated to return

Dalman (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dalman has missed the Falcons' last four games after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. However, his 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday and he could return to the field as soon as Week 9's matchup against the Cowboys. If Dalman is not activated to Atlanta's active roster in the next 21 days, he'll revert to IR.