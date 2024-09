Drew Dalman Injury: Moves to IR

Dalman (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Dalman suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, in the Falcons' Sunday night loss to the Chiefs. He'll now miss a minimum of four games and be eligible to return in Week 9 against the Buccaneers. While Dalman is out of action, Ryan Neuzil will be asked to step in at center for Atlanta.