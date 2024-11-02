Drew Dalman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Dalman (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Waack was placed on injured reserve in late September after sustaining an ankle injury. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and while he was able to log a full practice Friday, he will not be activated ahead of Sunday's contest. Dalman's next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10.