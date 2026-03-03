Drew Dalman headshot

Drew Dalman News: Announces surprise retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dalman informed the Bears on Tuesday that he has decided to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dalman's decision comes out of left field, as the 27-year-old center joined Chicago via a three-year, $42 million contract last March and played at an extremely high level in 2025. The loss of Dalman leaves the Bears with a significant hole in the middle of an otherwise stellar O-line, and at an essential position for head coach Ben Johnson's offensive scheme to function smoothly. Expect Chicago to heavily prioritize searching for a pivot option at center in free agency and/or April's draft.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Dalman
