Drew Dalman News: Returning to action in Week 11

Dalman (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup versus the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dalman landed on IR in late September and was designated to return Oct. 30. He's been working his way back since then and was activated off injured reserve Saturday. Dalman played 100 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps each of the first two weeks this season. Coach Raheem Norris said earlier this week that Dalman will start once he's back in action, per McElhaney, so Ryan Neuzil will likely return to a depth option despite his strong play of late.