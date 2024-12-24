Drew Lock Injury: Getting another start Week 17

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Lock (shoulder) is on track to start Sunday's game against the Colts, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lock sat out the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens with sore heel and a left elbow injury, but he was cleared to start in this past Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons. He committed three turnovers (two interceptions and one lost fumble) and completed just 22 of 39 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown, but since Lock played every offensive snap in the loss, he was presumed to be healthy coming out of the start. However, Daboll disclosed Monday that Lock hurt his right shoulder in the contest and required an MRI, though imaging apparently revealing nothing too concerning. Lock is thus on track to make a second straight start this weekend, though the shoulder issue could still affect his practice participation leading up to the game.