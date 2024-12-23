Drew Lock Injury: Getting MRI on shoulder

Lock is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a shoulder injury he sustained during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lock turned in a disastrous performance Sunday, completing just 22 of 39 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, both of which were pick-sixes. A two-yard connection with Tyrone Tracy in the end zone gave Lock his first touchdown pass of the 2024 campaign, but he wasn't able to emerge from the blowout loss at full health. Coach Brian Daboll said the Giants haven't yet made a decision at quarterback for Week 17 against the Colts, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, but it's conceivable the team turns back to Tommy DeVito under center even if Lock's shoulder issue doesn't prove to be significant.