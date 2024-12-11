Drew Lock Injury: Likely to miss out on Week 15 start

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Lock is tending to a heel injury and is likely to cede starting quarterback duties to Tommy DeVito in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lock is in a walking boot and won't practice Wednesday, leaving DeVito to take all of the first-team reps as he prepares for what would be his second start of the season Sunday. When New York waived Daniel Jones in November, DeVito received the first chance to step in as the Giants' starter in a Week 12 loss to Tampa Bay, but DeVito suffered a forearm injury in that contest that opened the door for Lock to start the past two games. Though Daboll said Monday that Lock would remain the starting quarterback if healthy, the 28-year-old looks like he'll have to miss at least one game after emerging from this past Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints with the heel injury. The Giants haven't yet discounted Lock from being available for the Week 15 contest, but assuming he's formally ruled out following the release of Friday's injury report, Tim Boyle will likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as DeVito's backup against Baltimore.